COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the South Carolina Education Lottery said someone could will nearly $300 million in the Mega Millions jackpot.
According to SCEL, Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing will happen at 11 p.m. for a prize of $297,000,000.
Lottery officials said anyone interested can purchase a ticket for $2 but must do so by 10 p.m. Tickets are available at most convenience stores and grocery stores in the state.
To win the jackpot, a player must match all five numbers drawn, at odds of 1 in 303 million. There are eight other ways to win prizes in addition to the jackpot.
Check your tickets here.
MORE NEWS: Lawyers: Pathologist says NC man shot 5 times by deputies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.