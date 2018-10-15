RALEIGH, NC - As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots approach record territory, North Carolinians have a chance to win almost $1 billion.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is $654 million annuity worth $372.6 million cash. This is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot on record.
The winning numbers were 69-45-61-3-49-9.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $345 million or $199 million cash. Making this the 17th largest Powerball jackpot in history.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. Four North Carolinians have previously won the Powerball jackpot in the past, and two have won the Mega Millions jackpot.
The ticket sales make it possible for more than $650 million to be raised in education funding. There are nine ways to win playing each game, so don't forget to check your tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.