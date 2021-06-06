SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — The second baby for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is officially here: Meghan gave birth to a healthy girl on Friday. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan said the couple welcomed their child Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Their daughter weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz. The baby is the eighth in line to the British throne. The birth comes after the Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in March. The couple described painful discussions about the color of their first child's skin, losing royal protection and the intense pressures that led her to contemplate suicide.
MORE NEWS: A Florida school board is renaming middle and high schools honoring Confederate leaders
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.