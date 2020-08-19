WASHINGTON (AP) -
The White House says Melania Trump will address the Republican National Convention next week.
Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham says Melania Trump will speak live Tuesday night from the Rose Garden, which has been undergoing a weeks-long renovation at the first lady’s direction.
Mrs. Trump sought to introduce herself to voters with a speech at the Republicans’ 2016 national convention. But the address was later found to have included lines similar to what Michelle Obama said in her speech at the 2008 Democratic national convention.
A speechwriter for the Trump Organization – President Donald Trump’s company – ended up taking the blame.
President Trump is set to formally accept his party’s nomination for reelection in a speech from the White House lawn a week from Thursday.
