SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Mellow Mushroom location in Spartanburg announced it will close down later this month.
The restaurant posted on Facebook that its last day of operation would be on November 24.
Mellow Mushroom has been open on East Main Street in Spartanburg for 12 years.
