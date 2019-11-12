GENERIC pizza

FILE- pizza

 Source: pexels.com

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Mellow Mushroom location in Spartanburg announced it will close down later this month.

The restaurant posted on Facebook that its last day of operation would be on November 24.

Mellow Mushroom has been open on East Main Street in Spartanburg for 12 years.

MORE NEWS - These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing workers to spend time with their families

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.