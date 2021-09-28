SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg District Five is mourning the death of Jeff Proper, a Board of Trustee member who sadly passed away.
District officials said Proper passed away on Tuesday, September 28.
Proper was first elected to the Board of Trustees in November 2015. Officials said Proper faithfully served the district through a time of growth but remained a strong advocate for teachers and students.
“Jeff Proper was an incredible champion for Spartanburg District Five Schools, and believed in our mission of every child, every day,” said Superintendent Dr. Randall Gary. “He leaves a void on our board, and in our hearts, that we won’t be able to fill.”
During his time on the Board of Trustees, Proper served on the curriculum and instruction committee and the finance committee. Proper was also a member of the board of RD Anderson Applied Technology Center, according to officials.
“Our hearts are broken at the news of this loss,” shared District Five Board Chair Julie McMakin. “Jeff was a strong supporter of District Five schools, and we’re going to miss him tremendously. Our prayers are with his wife, children and family.”
Officials said Proper also served in multiple roles for the District Five Sports Activity Council (D5 SAC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.