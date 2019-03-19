SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Members of Dorman High School's JROTC program volunteered for a special cause- helping those who have already sacrificed so much for our country.
According to a Facebook post from Spartanburg County School District Six, the Dorman volunteers participated in the SFC Charles A. Judge Memorial Stand Down on Friday, March 15.
The Stand Down is an event put on to honor Landrum, SC native, and fallen soldier, Charles A. Judge Jr. He served 21 years with the SC Army National Guard and participated in a tour of duty in Iraq.
SFC Judge was tragically killed in July 2016. According to the event's website, he was attempting to save a young woman escaping violence, and ultimately sacrificed his life for her's.
In honor of his legacy, the annual event focuses on helping local veterans who are homeless, or are at risk of becoming homeless, find their feet.
The 2019 Memorial Stand Down offered free opportunities that include housing, employment, benefits and counseling, mental health screenings, and much more.
Dorman's JROTC Color Guard helped present colors, while the Cavalier Battalion Cadets helped pass out clothing and food to the local vets.
Statistics from this year's event, displayed on the event's website, show that 357 veterans and their family members participated and about 400 volunteers came out to assist.
MORE NEWS: Greenville-based operator of 30 KFC & Arby's locations in SC, GA forced to pay more than $32K in back wages to employees
Macon County Sheriff's Office remembers long time K-9 Officer, Zee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.