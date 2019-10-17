Members with We Can Do Better Greenville want input on county square development project

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) There's a lot Becky Warth likes about her neighborhood.
“I live close enough to walk downtown, our neighborhood is very vibrant," said Warth.
She lives in the Haynie-Sirrine area known as Chicora Crest.
“We have a diverse-mix of families and incomes that live here," Warth said.
But just feet away from her home is a construction site and the sound of traffic.
“The traffic is something to deal with," she said.
Warth and others who live in the area support their neighborhood associations that make up the group We Can Do Better Greenville.
“We just feel like as citizens we have a right to have some input," Warth said.
She's referring to a billion-dollar project to redevelop 37 acres of land for the new county square, which includes mixed use space of businesses and housing and it will affect her neighborhood too.
“The renderings are beautiful- the size of the project is too large.” Warth said.
The County Square project stretches from University Ridge into other areas of the city. Right now, Greenville City zoning rules allow for six-story buildings in that area of development.
“The zoning changes, the requests that they are making are to allow for 20-story buildings," Warth said.
County Council and City Council brokered a deal to include $2 million for five years for affordable housing in Haynie-Sirrine area in exchange for more than $20 million in funding for a new downtown convention center.
“We know development is coming, but we want it to be at the right scale for our city and our neighborhood," Warth said.
