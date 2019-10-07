Ongoing vandalism is making it tough for one Oconee County family to grieve. A bench was built and placed in the West Union Town Park to honor Cash Johnson, whose life was cut short.
Johnson was just 7-years-old when he died in a car accident. The bench now sits in the park which was one of this favorite places to go.
His parents visit the bench often to remember Cash, but if the vandalism doesn't stop they'll have to move the bench somewhere else.
The bench serves as their memorial. It's a symbol of him and a tribute to the lasting memories he left behind.
"He made everyone around him laugh," said Aunt Trista Walker. "He was all the time climbing and thought he was a super hero. He loved super heroes."
Often spotted whizzing around in his cape or even a superhero t-shirt, the family wanted to be sure the bench reflected that.
"He was the flash," Walker said. "He loved coming out here and playing. He loved running wild and playing."
When she's there, Walker tries to remember the good times and the laughs they shared, choosing not to focus on the day she heard about the crash.
"It's been three years but it's still really hard to go through the motions of not having him there with us," she said.
Troopers said Cash was riding in the car with his mom when they ran off Highway 133 and hit an embankment.
Even though he's not here physically, years later, they still try to talk to Cash everyday.
"The bench was knocked over," Walker said. "We thought that it was an accident at first and we had sent off to be fixed. Once it came back, it had been vandalized again."
It's tough for the family to see. They said if it continues they'll have to move the bench.
"Moving it would be hard for people who aren't able to go to the school and be around it," Walker said.
That is hard for them to even imagine. They are just hoping the vandalism will stop so they can continue to visit as often as possible.
"He had such a good heart even at 7-years-old," said Walker.
Cash would be in fifth grade right now looking forward to a big field trip to Washington D.C.. So in honor of him, his parent's have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his former classmates to go on the trip.
They said they don't want any kids to miss out on the trip because of money, so all funds will go to Walhalla Elementary School.
Click here to donate.
