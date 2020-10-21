Patrol Car memorial for fallen Greenville deputy (1).jpg

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fallen Greenville County Deputy, Sgt. Conley Jumper's patrol car is parked behind the Law Enforcement Center, where people are leaving flowers and other tributes for the longtime lawman.

PHOTOS: People pay tribute to fallen deputy at patrol car memorial

Deputies and others in Greenville County are leaving flowers and other tributes on fallen Sgt. Conley Jumper's patrol car, which is parked on the corner of Stone Avenue and the I-385 on-ramp

1 of 4

Sgt. Jumper passed away on Tuesday following an incident on I-85 that the sheriff said began with a traffic stop and ended in a series of wrecks, which claimed Jumper's life and injured two other deputies.

Jumper served the community for more than 20 years and Sheriff Hobart Lewis said he was a "gentle giant" who was loved by all.

Funeral details have not yet been announced.

PREVIOUSLY - Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office escorts fallen deputy to funeral home

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.