GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fallen Greenville County Deputy, Sgt. Conley Jumper's patrol car is parked behind the Law Enforcement Center, where people are leaving flowers and other tributes for the longtime lawman.
Sgt. Jumper passed away on Tuesday following an incident on I-85 that the sheriff said began with a traffic stop and ended in a series of wrecks, which claimed Jumper's life and injured two other deputies.
Jumper served the community for more than 20 years and Sheriff Hobart Lewis said he was a "gentle giant" who was loved by all.
Funeral details have not yet been announced.
PREVIOUSLY - Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office escorts fallen deputy to funeral home
