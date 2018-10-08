Florence, SC (FOX Carolina) = A viewing and memorial service will be held Monday for officer Terrence Carraway who died in the line of duty last week.

Carraway was a 30 year veteran of law enforcement and his friend Chief of Police Allen Heidler, described him as a "gentle giant."

The service for Carraway will be held today at the Florence Center. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

His memorial service will begin at noon.

