Florence, SC (FOX Carolina) = A viewing and memorial service will be held Monday for officer Terrence Carraway who died in the line of duty last week.
Carraway was a 30 year veteran of law enforcement and his friend Chief of Police Allen Heidler, described him as a "gentle giant."
The service for Carraway will be held today at the Florence Center. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
His memorial service will begin at noon.
For more on officer Carraway read this:
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway had just said goodbye to Chief of Police Allen Heidler and was heading home for the day when he received a call for urgent backup.
