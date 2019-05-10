MPO Jason Harris

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A memorial public safety ride to honor a fallen Spartanburg police officer has been postponed due to inclement weather forecasts.

Organizers for the ride honoring Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris tell FOX Carolina the ride has been rescheduled for May 18. The ride was originally scheduled for May 10.

Harris passed away on April 11, 2017 after the police motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle. SPD says he was responding to a call for assistance from other officers investigating a burglary.

