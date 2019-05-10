SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A memorial public safety ride to honor a fallen Spartanburg police officer has been postponed due to inclement weather forecasts.
Organizers for the ride honoring Master Police Officer Jason Gregory Harris tell FOX Carolina the ride has been rescheduled for May 18. The ride was originally scheduled for May 10.
Harris passed away on April 11, 2017 after the police motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle. SPD says he was responding to a call for assistance from other officers investigating a burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.