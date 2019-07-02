CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Funeral details have been announced for the Clemson University student who city police said died after falling off a roof early Sunday morning.
Police said they received the call that someone had fallen off a roof around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived to the location on Greenville Highway, they found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground.
He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where police say he was unfortunately pronounced dead.
The Pickens County Coroner later identified the deceased as Thomas Few of Greenville.
Though police said they don't suspect foul play, they're investigating the death due to the victim being under the age of 21. Police say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the incident.
“Thomas was a valuable member of the Clemson Family, and we are deeply saddened by his passing,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller in a statement released to FOX Carolina. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”
I am saddened by the tragic loss of student, Thomas Few, and will keep his family, and many Clemson friends, in my thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/dzfJX2kBV4— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) July 1, 2019
Clemson says Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is providing grief counseling. Students who wish to speak to a counselor should call (864) 656-2451.
Kappa Alpha Order at Mulberry Hill Assistant Executive Director Jesse Lyons released this statement on Few's passing:
“Kappa Alpha Order and our members at Clemson mourn the tragic loss of Thomas Few due to an overnight accident. All are grieving for his family and friends. We have been working with Clemson officials to understand what happened, and provide counseling and other resources to the members of the chapter.”
According to an obituary, a memorial service for Fews will be held on Wednesday, July 4 at Buncombe Street United Methodist church in Greenville. The service will begin at 2 p.m.
MORE NEWS:
Vehicle catches fire after wreck along Hwy 25 in Greenville County, reports say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.