CAYCE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Faye Swetlik’s family and the Cayce community will say goodbye to the six-year-old Friday evening.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.
Click here to view the funeral program.
The Coughman Harman Funeral Home said their business would cover all of the funeral expenses in wake of the tragedy.
Faye's brief obituary reads:
"Gone too soon but never forgotten. She made everyone believe in all things good again. She left behind a world that loved her. May she forever sparkle."
On Tuesday, the coroner revealed Faye died from asphyxiation just hours after the child disappeared on the afternoon of Feb. 10.
Police found the child’s body in a wooded area near her neighborhood on Feb. 13
Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove found Faye’s body after he said he saw a child’s polka dotted boot and a soup ladle with fresh dirt on it being removed from a trash can outside a home in the Churchill Heights community. A man who police had interviewed earlier in the disappearance investigation was also found dead inside. The 30-year-old had taken his own life. Investigators said both death investigations were linked.
PREVIOUSLY - Coroner: Faye Swetlik was killed by asphyxiation within hours of her disappearance; Coty Taylor's cause of death revealed
