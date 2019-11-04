GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The four men who have announced their intent to run for Greenville County spoke Monday at the First Monday forum at the Poinsett Club.
Darius Hall, Hobart Lewis, A.T. Smith, and Robert Whatley have announced their candidacy to replace Will Lewis as sheriff.
Lewis was sentenced to a year in prison after he was convicted for misconduct.
Johnny Mack Brown is currently serving as the interim-sheriff.
The filing period for candidates to officially enter the race will begin on November 15 and conclude on November 23.
The primary will be held on January and the special election will follow in March.
The winner will once again have to face opponents in the Novemember 2020 races.
