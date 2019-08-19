GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – All three men involved in a deadly shooting in the Poe Mill community have been sentenced to prison, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Two of the men fled the state after the 2016 killing.
Wilkins said a jury found Curtis Babb Jr., 44, and William Fordham Brown, 26, of murder, burglary, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on August 16.
Babb was sentenced to life in prison without parole and Fordham Brown was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Wilkins said Babb, Fordham Brown and a third man, Connell Wells, intended to rob a house on Cox Street together in December 2016. During the robbery attempt, Fordham fired shots through a window of the home, killing Clinton Pearson, who was sleeping inside. Pearson was shot three times.
The men then kicked in the door and entered. At some point, Wilkins said Babb accidentally fired a shotgun at Wells, injuring him. The men then fled before calling 911 for Wells’ injuries.
Babb was arrested in Queens, NY in January 2017. Three weeks later, Fordham Brown was arrested in Baltimore, MD.
Wells pleaded guilty to murder in March of this year and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
