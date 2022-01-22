PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wren High School Graduation Coach Lisa Wilson says the Wren High School community has dealt with their fair share of tragedies over the last few years.
"Several who have taken their own lives," she explained.
As a way to try and help the school, the #SameHere Schools Program is coming to Wren High on Monday.
"I really feel that after a day with them that the kids are going to be way more well prepared and equipped to help a friend," said Wilson.
Wren High School is one of only 10 K-12 schools in the country to get to play host to the program this year.
Former NFL Player Reggie Walker will be in the Upstate to share his past experiences and own journey with mental health.
He'll be joined by #SameHere Global CEO and Founder Eric Kussin at the school.
"Our mission is to normalize society's perception of mental health and make it a part of our everyday conversation, so we do that," said Kussin.
According to the Anderson County Coroner's Office, 54 people in the county died by suicide in 2020.
That's up from 36 the year before.
"While more and more people are talking, we're still using the same language we did before and that's the reason we're coming around to these schools," said Kussin.
Wilson has a simple hope for her students now and beyond.
"Gives everyone the tools that it takes to help someone else and maybe even just help themselves," she said.
These programs across the country are happening thanks to a grant from the National Football League Players Association.
