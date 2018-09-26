HORRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Donnela Green-Johnson loves her sister, Nikki. So, growing up it became tough to see her struggle at 12 years old with what she calls highs and lows.
"She was a very kind person. She was very, very kind and gentle," Johnson said.
Through the years, she began to have problems and suffered from bipolar disorder, and would see counselors and doctors.
"About a year and half maybe two years ago, she got properly diagnosed with schizophrenia," Johnson said.
Donnela says Nikki went to Waccamaw Health Center where a new counselor recommended she be committed. She says two Horry County deputies picked up her sister and another patient, Wendy Newton, to transfer them to another facility.
"They were placed in an inner-compartment that they called the cage, which I don't understand. They weren't violent, they weren't criminals," Johnson said.
She says a sheriff told them deputies didn't take alternate routes and drove around a barricade on Highway 76 near Nichols where a national guardsman blocked a flooded road.
"In the daylight. This wasn't at night. There wasn't any confusion - drove into standing water. Did the National Guard member see that they were deputies and say 'well, OK go on around' I don't know.They were on top of the van, standing, waiting to be rescued. The back of the van doors were open and they were calling for bolt cutters for chains," Johnson said.
She says emergency crews came to the scene. There are reports deputies tried to get the women out but couldn't get them out.
"They took deputies away, they rescued them and the deputies left. They left my sister and Wendy Newton. They were under their care. I can't believe they got in a boat and they left, but they did. Now, it's my job to not fail her in death. I'm going to make sure that there's just ice and this doesn't happen to other people," Johnson said.
Governor Henry McMaster addressed the incident during a news conference and said no one should drive around barricades. Johnson says she wants deputies arrested and says there should be new transport laws for mental health patients.
