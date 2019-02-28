Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County has launched a pilot program to address the mental health of detainees in the criminal justice system. It includes a mental health screening and so far, about 30 percent of individuals booked into the county’s detention center have self-reported mental health issues.
The National Stepping Up Initiative has been in place in Anderson County since mid-January as one part of the county’s effort to address mental health issues and create a safer environment for detention officers. FOX Carolina investigated the steps being taken and what kind of progress has been made.
Between January 14 and February 16, county officials report 606 individuals were booked into the Anderson County Detention Center, 183 self-reported some kind of mental illness, 48 of those were clinically assessed by a mental health liaison and 20 of those were deemed eligible to receive services within the detention facility. Officials say some bond out before receiving clinical assessment but at very least, a detainee will be released with information pointing them to helpful resources.
“We’re already burdened with overcrowding issues and when you stack mental health issues on top of that, it becomes a big officer safety issue,” says Captain Bill Vaughn, Director of the Anderson County Detention Center. He says the mental health screenings allow his officers to recognize an individual who may need further assistance and get that person in front of a mental health liaison who can get them treatment inside the facility.
“Our mental health liaison has been overworked. It’s been a long and tedious thing with a lot of stress involved,” says Vaughn who tells FOX Carolina the process also faces brick and mortar barriers. He says, “We’ve had to take an old visitation room from our 1956 part of the jail and throw up a plywood wall, just to have some privacy so our mental health partner can talk to the detainees inside our facility.”
Anderson County Administrator, Rusty Burns, says, “We’re actually finding out who these people are. We’re trying to get them the treatment they need and also trying to improve other systems in that so they can get it immediately. In the past it was almost like a revolving door, same people coming in, with same mental health issues.”
He says he’s proud of the county’s proactive stance to improve the criminal justice system, which also includes GED programs, veterans initiatives and job training which has already placed former inmates in county jobs.
“Instead of sitting around saying, ‘Boy this sure is a bad situation,’ we’re actual taking steps that our County Council is funding to make it a different situation,” says Burns.
County officials say they hope other detention facilities will start implementing similar initiatives so detainees can get the help they need and hopefully reduce recidivism rates.
