GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The school year in the Upstate has just begun for many students.
Below are a few resources parents may need throughout the school year to help their child with mental health.
According to its website, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
The Prisma Health Connect Center is a center that provides treatment for depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorders and addiction as well as other services.
The SC Community Crisis Response and Intervention provides statewide community crisis on-site emergency psychiatric screening and assessment.
Mental Health America provides information on various mental health conditions and other helpful resources.
