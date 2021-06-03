MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said drug activity in Marion led to a large seizure of firearms, money, and drugs.
According to the sheriff's office, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug activity in the area, several agencies searched a house on Timber Road on May 21. The search led law enforcement to to a search of a home on Black Gum Drive.
Once deputies arrived to Black Gum Drive, the sheriff's office said methamphetamine, cocaine, multiple long and handguns and money was seized from the home.
Deputies said Gary Nicholas Bailey, 45, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff offers $25K reward for info on 14-year unsolved homicide
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.