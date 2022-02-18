WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies seize meth lab and pill press during execution of search warrant, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, narcotics agents and deputies from the Special Operations Bureau executed the search warrant at around 10:45 a.m. today on Toccoa Highway near Jenkins Bridge Road.
Deputies say the warrant was obtained due to the purchase of methamphetamine and oxycodone by undercover operatives working at the direction of the Sheriff's Office.
Hazmat units, as well as a clean up crew also responded due to the presence of hazardous chemicals and substances, says deputies.
Deputies say 29-year-old Colby Edward Watts was arrested on Friday on charges of distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of oxycodone. He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.