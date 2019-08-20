GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for MetroConnects said company officials will speak at a special called Greenville County Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon about the recent increase in rates.
MetroConnects (also known as the Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict) is a subdistrict of the Greenville County Sewer Authority (also known as ReWa) and provides sewer services to people living in communities on the east side of Greenville County.
MetroConnects said a 30 percent rate increase went into effect on July 1.
The rate increase replaces a 2 percent property tax fee that 66,000 people had been paying. However, MetroConnects said 22,000 of the people being taxed were not connected to their sewer line.
The utility said it has reached out to those 20,000 people to offer a rebate plan.
The tax was in effect since it was assessed back in 1972.
Greenville County Council said they will also hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance to consolidate wastewater collection and treatment throughout the county.
MORE - Greenville Co. Council to hear proposed ordinance to consolidate wastewater collection & treatment throughout the county
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.