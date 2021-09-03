ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, a man from Belton was sadly killed in an accident while in Mississippi, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Troopers said at 1:50 a.m., a truck was heading west on interstate 10 in Hancock County when it went off the right side of the road and crashed into three parked cars.
Brandon Irby, a South Carolina native, was standing outside of his truck when the accident happened, troopers say. Irby received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
