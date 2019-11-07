Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Singer Michael Buble is headed to Greenville and you can see him at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The show, An evening with Michael Buble, will be on May 17, 2020. The concert will start at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets go on sale November 18, at 10 a.m.
Buble's 2019 tour included 82 shows in front of over 1.2 million people.
