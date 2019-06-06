Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, Michelin's Corporate Foundation donated $1 million to build 'Michelin Green' in Greenville's Unity Park.
The donation will be used to protect and restore a half mile span of the Reedy River that runs through Greenville's Unity Park. Along the river's banks, a nine-acre greenspace will be named Michelin Green. Michelin Green will serve as Unity Park's gathering place and lawn seating for the park's outdoor stage.
Chief Administrative officer at Michelin North America Joanie Martin said, “As a member of the Greenville business community for over 40 years, Michelin is honored to partner with the City of Greenville to bring this beautiful nine-acre space to life for Greenville residents and visitors alike.”
The park, which will be located on the west side of Greenville, will be 60 acres and encourage recreation, inclusiveness, exercise and sociability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.