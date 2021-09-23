GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Michelin announced it will be increasing premiums for unvaccinated employees who participate in the health benefits program starting in November.
Michelin employees who participate in the company's health benefits program have until November 24 to get fully vaccinated, according to Michelin North America Inc. Those unvaccinated by this date will see their healthcare premiums increase by one hundred dollars a month next year.
The company said this decision was made because of how significant costs have been since the beginning of the pandemic. Therefore, to do more to mitigate these costs, the idea to increase premiums was instilled.
"We will continue to evaluate additional policies to encourage the highest possible vaccination rates at Michelin. Our focus remains on protecting our people and our business," said the company.
