SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Michelin of Spartanburg is hiring, the company announced to media.
Michelin will be holding a career fair for job seeking applicants on Thursday, March 28th at the Spartanburg Community College - Downtown Campus.
The downtown campus is located along 220 East Kennedy Street, in Spartanburg.
The career fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Interviews will be conducted on a first come, first served basis, officials say.
