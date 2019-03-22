Michelin, Greenville Co. Schools launch new apprenticeship program

Michelin and Greenville County Schools held a Signing Day event for students entering the new Michelin Youth Apprenticeship program, to train young people to enter the workforce.

 (FOX Carolina/ March 9, 2018)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Michelin of Spartanburg is hiring, the company announced to media.

Michelin will be holding a career fair for job seeking applicants on Thursday, March 28th at the Spartanburg Community College - Downtown Campus.

The downtown campus is located along 220 East Kennedy Street, in Spartanburg. 

The career fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Interviews will be conducted on a first come, first served basis, officials say. 

MORE NEWS

Fallen Upstate hero’s family located and invited to ceremony honoring him

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

multimedia producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.