GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tired of getting a flat tire on I-85? Getting sick of dealing with punctures putting an unexpected pause on your day?
Michelin says you can kiss those problems good-bye with the new Uptis prototype tire.
Uptis, which is short for "Unique Punture-proof Tire System", was unveiled at the Movin'On Summit for sustainable mobility. Michelin is partnering with General Motors to test the prototype tire with the goal of introducing a passenger vehicle version as soon as 2024. So you won't be able to roll off the lot or out of the shop with the new shoes just yet, but Michelin says the wait will be worth it as they test it on cars like the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle.
Michelin says because Uptis is airless, safety is increased over traditional tires. They say drivers with passengers feel safer, fleet drivers will see less downtime by not dealing with flat tires, and society at large sees environmental savings.
The environmental savings in particular were part of Michelin's VISION concept presented at the 2017 summit, which outlined how Michelin would approach sustainable mobility with four pillars of innovation: airless, connected, 3D-printed, and 100% sustainable by being made with entirely renewable or bio-sourced materials.
“Uptis demonstrates that Michelin’s vision for a future of sustainable mobility is clearly an achievable dream,” said Florent Menegaux, chief executive officer for Michelin Group. “Through work with strategic partners like GM, who share our ambitions for transforming mobility, we can seize the future today.”
“The Uptis Prototype demonstrates Michelin’s capacity for innovation — in both the mastery of these high-tech materials, and also the development approach in close collaboration with GM, which validates our Vision concept as a roadmap for innovation,” said Eric Vinesse, executive vice president, research and development, Group Michelin, who revealed Uptis at the Movin’On Summit. “Uptis represents progress toward Michelin’s vision for tomorrow’s mobility, and also embodies our commitment to a better, sustainable mobility for all.”
Michelin says Uptis features improvements in architecture and materials, enabling the tires to bear a car's weight at roadway speeds while eliminating compressed air to support the vehicle's load. Michelin also says this will help reduce tire waste, saying nearly 200 million tires across the world are thrown out too soon for punctures, damage from road hazards, or improper air pressure.
