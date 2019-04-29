Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30, the Cherokee County campus of Spartanburg Community College will host a career fair for those interested in a career at Michelin.
Michelin is seeking manufacturing professionals with production skill for their Spartanburg facility.
Interviews will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis.
Those interested in applying can do so prior to the event here by searching for the "Spartanburg SC Production Operator" position.
Entry level pay begins at $16 per hour.
There will be two hiring sessions tomorrow. The first from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and the second from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Spartanburg Community College's Cherokee Campus is located at 523 Chesnee Highway in Gaffney, SC.
