SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Michelin is hosting a hiring event at Spartanburg Community College - Tyger River Campus.
SC Works officials say the hiring event will take place from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.at 1875 East Main Street.
Michelin says they're hiring production operators for their Spartanburg location.
Anyone hired will get entry level production wages beginning at $18.40 per hour and a $1,500 sign on bonus may apply.
In order to attend the hiring event, candidates should apply online here.
