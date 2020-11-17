GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Michelin North America confirmed Tuesday that the company is working to simplify older tax agreements and create new Fee In Leu (FILOT) agreements with both Greenville and Spartanburg Counties.
In addition, the company is planning to invest a total of $175 million to upgrade facilities and machinery in those two counties.
Below is the full statement from Megan Bagwell with Michelin Corporate Affairs:
In partnership with Greenville and Spartanburg counties, these actions are intended to simplify older tax agreements and alleviate administrative burden to our local government. The amount we contribute to the counties does not change, and there is no net financial impact to Michelin or the state government.
We are also committing to invest an additional $75 million in our Spartanburg County facilities for equipment and machinery throughout the next five years, consistent with our commitment to accelerating advanced manufacturing in our state. The new 2020 FILOT agreement associated with this investment commitment will yield a 30-year property tax and SSRC incentive.
We are also amending the 2012 FILOT agreement in Greenville County. We are committing to invest an additional $100 million in our Greenville County facilities for equipment and machinery for our facilities in Greenville County throughout the next seven years (a 5-year investment period extension). The current FILOT property tax reduction will be extended 10 years and the special source credits will also be extended 10 years.
