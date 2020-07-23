GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The president of Michelin North America, South Carolina's state epidemiologist and the state superintendent of education gathered together Thursday at Michelin's North American headquarters to encourage all South Carolinians to wear face coverings when not at home and to maintain social distance to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Alexis Garcin, President of Michelin North America, said Michelin has implemented rigorous procedures to keep everyone safe at work, but he said being vigilant outside of work is just as important.
Garcin said the shutdown of many manufacturing plants across the state in the spring put thousands of workers on the sideline and warned that a second shutdown would have a tremendous impact on an already fragile economy.
"We don't want to do that again," Garcin said, before making a plea to all South Carolinians to wear face masks outside their homes, maintain social distancing, and avoid large crowds.
"This is not a political statement. This is a human statement," Garcin said.
Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina's state epidemiologist, reinforced Garcin's message.
"South Carolinians must vigilantly follow social distancing measures to turn the ride of COVID-19," Bell said.
Bell said South Carolina continues to see some of the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases to date, with more than 1,400 new cases a day over the past two weeks, a percent positive rate staying around 20 percent, and the number of confirmed deaths on the rise.
Bell said it is more important now than ever for South Carolinians to wear masks and social distancing because as we move into fall and winter, flu season will return.
"We could be in danger of overwhelming our hospital systems," Bell said.
Bell thanked local governments who have mandated masks and other strong measures to protect citizens, and businesses like Michelin who are taking major steps to keep workers safe. She said she hoped other businesses would follow Michelin's lead.
Molly Spearman rounded out the discussion by urging people to do their part to maintain health and safety so children can return to their classrooms safely on a full time basis.
“We’re watching you Greenville. We want you to put on your masks here. And we want all South Carolinians to do so," the state superintendent said.
Garcin concluded Thursday's news conference by stating that Michelin was donating 50,000 more face coverings to DHEC that will be distributed to under-served communities in South Carolina. He said Michelin has previously donated 700,000 masks to hospitals and other critical businesses amid the pandemic.
