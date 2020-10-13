WASHINGTON (AP) — A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election.
Mrs. Obama's group When We All Vote and James' group More Than A Vote are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites nationwide Oct. 18-31.
In-person events are planned for Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit; Los Angeles; Milwaukee; Orlando, Florida; and Philadelphia.
A virtual couch party is planned Oct. 23. Mrs. Obama told The Associated Press on Tuesday “making your plan to vote early is critical.”
More news: SC Education Lottery: $20,000 Mega Millions Ticket sold in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.