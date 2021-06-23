LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Senate Republicans who investigated the state's presidential election say there was no widespread or systemic fraud. In a report released Wednesday, they also urge the state attorney general to consider investigating people who have made false allegations about results in Antrim County to raise money or publicity “for their own ends.” The GOP-led state Senate Oversight Committee says citizens should be confident the outcome represents the “true results.” Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 155,000 votes, or 2.8 percentage points, in the battleground state. Trump and his allies have pushed debunked conspiracy theories and false information about voter fraud.
