POMONA, Calif. (AP) — The Biden administration has given a rare look inside an emergency shelter it opened to house migrant children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border alone. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday called the facility in Pomona, California, a model among the government’s large-scale sites. The shelter houses nearly 1,400 children who spend their time playing on grassy fields, watching TV and in 90-minute classes twice a week. It's a sharp contrast to conditions reported at other emergency shelters, where children have complained of foul-smelling food, little outdoor recreational space and having to spend their days sleeping with little to do and no knowledge of when they would be released to relatives in the U.S.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
