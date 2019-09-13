LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Officials would like to invite the public to a very special halftime at Landrum High School's Military Appreciation Night on September 13th.
During the halftime, a Chair of Honor will be unveiled for POW and MIA and all those who have made sacrifices in the armed forces. The premised for the Chair of Honor is to always have one empty seat as a reminder of that sacrifice, a spokesperson says.
Prior to the halftime unveiling, football players will enter the stadium holding American flags.
The ceremony for the dedication of the seat will be performed by LHS Senior James Williamson, who spearheaded the project as a part of his Eagle Scouts requirements. Williamson will be joined by Sheriff Chuck Wright, Boy Scouts of America, Rolling Thunder, and local veterans.
