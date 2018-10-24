JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The 437th Airlift Wing said Wednesday afternoon that a C-17 accidentally dropped a military vehicle over North Carolina.
Around 1 p.m., a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina dropped a U.S. Army Humvee vehicle prematurely over Cameron, North Carolina, approximately five miles from the Fort Bragg drop zone, according to a statement from the military base.
The C-17 took off from Pope Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, North Carolina for a routine air drop test training mission.
No one was hurt and there was no known property damage.
Theincident is under investigation.
