GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Women Giving awarded 11 local non-profits a total of $550,000 in grants.
One of the recipients was Mill Village Farms, in Greenville, which employs and trains youth to grow local food for families facing hardship in Greenville County.
The farm received a $50,000 grant that will help them continue programs for teens ages 14 to 18.
Mill Village expects to provide 60 opportunities for youth to complete leadership development courses.
The program director Stella Hunt says she plans to hire about 15 teens this summer, but dozens are already working.
"We're planning to do a lot of classes—a cooking class, a fitness class, a personal finance class. We're going to do speech writing. We're going to do some field trips and some fun activities like camping trips," Hunt said.
The farm expects to provide 30 paid youth job opportunities. The work they do will be growing produce to distribute to families experiencing food insecurity.
"We are already starting to plan and getting excited for this money and what we can use it for during the summer. We have a group of 15 students," Hunt said.
They give out produce boxes bi-weekly for families on a budget. Rob Cain is the farm's strategy and development associate.
"These funds will help us hire more teenagers for first-time job skills on the farms while also growing fresh produce for families in food deserts who don't have access to fresh, affordable produce," Cain said.
Hunt says the goal is for the summer program to also offer a new class for students in the area—including those who don't work with the farm.
"We're going to offer a workforce development class for students in the community," said Hunt.
"We're super honored and humble and really thankful," Cain said.
Learn more about Greenville Women Giving here.
For information about Mill Village Farms, click here.
