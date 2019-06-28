GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Falls Tower, a mixed-use building at Camperdown, surpassed a key milestone last week with record-breaking sales of its luxury condominiums.
Ten of the 18 units were purchased along with private parking garages in one day for a combined total value of more than $16 million and the single largest one-day sales event in the history of Greenville residential real estate.
IMI Worldwide Properties, a leader in the luxury real estate industry, began accepting reservations for the exceptional properties at the end of 2018.
The company attributes the prime location in the heart of downtown, the unique on-site amenities, and the option to fully customize condos as key drivers of interest.
“Falls Tower Camperdown condos offer an exclusive, one-of-a kind experience for this city, and it is a privilege to celebrate this milestone,” said IMI Worldwide Properties Partner & COO Ron Rasmussen.
“Owners now enjoy the ability to begin personalizing their home with a unique design suited to their style. This customizable concept is typically only found in large metropolitan cities, and our team is excited to bring it to the Greenville market.”
Falls Tower offers the only residential living to overlook the iconic Liberty Bridge at Falls Park on the Reedy. Residents will enjoy one-level living along with a resort-style pool, fitness center, private garages, doorman, outdoor entertaining and stunning views on spacious outdoor porches.
The luxury units will be 2,726 square feet per unit and located in the top five floors of Falls Tower.
“The demand for Falls Tower Camperdown condos demonstrates the appeal and anticipation of this live, work and play development,” said Centennial American Properties President Brody Glenn. “Camperdown will be a powerful connector for downtown Greenville. We are thrilled to see the vision come to life and welcome new residents who are equally excited about being a part of the bustling downtown community.”
Camperdown will offer condo residents restaurants, retail and valet parking just outside their door. An upscale, lifestyle-oriented AC Hotel by Marriott will be steps away to host visitors. Falls Tower will also lead out to a lively plaza, the largest open space in downtown, and a new staircase will provide direct access to Falls Park.
More information about Falls Tower Camperdown is available at FallsTowerCamperdown.com, and those interested in the availability of the additional units can reach out to IMI Worldwide Properties’ Senior Vice President of Residential Brokerage Services Bruce Fine at bruce@imiliving.com.
