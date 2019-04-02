Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Commerce in conjunction with Multi-Pack announced the investment of $16.3 million and the projected creation of 72 jobs for Greenville County.
Currently located on Dairy Drive in Greenville, SC, Multi-Pack is a contract packager and manufacturer to consumer and over-the-counter drug and medical device markets.
The aim of the expansion in Greenville County will be to expand its production and sales operations by moving into a 125,000 square foot facility at the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center.
Multi-Pack President Steve Crass said,
"We are very pleased and excited about the opportunity to partner with the state of South Carolina and Greenville County in the expansion of our operations. We have been part of the Greenville community for more than 25 years and believe this investment will be beneficial for us, demonstrating our commitment to the community. We are excited to be making this new investment in the Greenville area and look forward to building on our past successes, walking into a bright future together."
The new operations are expected to be fully online by the end of 2019 with hiring expected to begin in early 2020.
Those interested in joining the Multi-Pack team should click here for more information.
