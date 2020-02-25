Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, abatUS, a subsidiary of German-based abat AG and sister company Adah International announced new operations in Greenville County.
The company's $10 million investment is expected to create 35 new jobs.
abatUS supports original equipment manufacturers and suppliers starting with project planning and conceptualizing all the way to implementation, training and maintenance.
The company, located at 1 North Main Street in Greenville supports companies including Daimler, BLG Logistics, Swiss Krono and BMW.
abat Adah Group President and CEO Kirk Atkinson said, “After much deliberation, we chose Greenville over other locations due to its proximity to customers and its commitment to developing talent. The reception and support we have received from Greenville Area Development Corporation was unparalleled.”
The company’s new offices are fully operational. Individuals interested in joining the abatUS team should click here.
More news: Greer Police: Woman charged in kidnapping of victim who was stabbed and beaten; ask for help locating her
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.