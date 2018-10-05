GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is for a $405 million jackpot, which SC Education Lottery officials say is the eighth largest in game history.
If you’re the lucky winner, at one out of 302,575,350, you can select a cash payout option of $235 million or the annuity, the full $405 million paid out via a 29-years payment plan.
Tickets must be purchased by 10 a.m. They cost $2 each and are available at lottery retailers statewide. Players can also add the Megaplier for an extra $1 to see any non-jackpot winnings multiplied by the Megaplier number selected.
The drawing is at 11 p.m. on FOX Carolina.
In Tuesday’s drawing, a ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Duncan, officials said.
