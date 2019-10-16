(FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, states from West Virginia to Florida will take part in the Great Southeast Shakeout.
At 10:17 a.m., more than 2.3 million people will participate in the world's largest earthquake drill, including 350,000 school children in grades K-12.
Organizers say any individual, family, organization, school, agency, or business can register for the event, but stress you can still practice even if your group hasn't registered.
Organizers say there are three simple steps to take during an earthquake:
- DROP – Get down on the floor when shaking starts before the quake drops you.
- COVER - Take cover under a sturdy desk, table or other furniture. If you cannot find something to get under, crouch against an inside wall. Keep your head and neck safe by using your arms. Stay away from windows, hanging objects, mirrors or anything that might fall.
- HOLD ON – Hold on to a desk, table or piece of furniture. Be ready to move with it during the quake
Officials say by following these simple steps, you can prevent yourself being thrown to the ground, protect yourself from flying objects of falling items and increase your chances of surviving a building collapse.
Everyone is urged to identify places you can safely shelter in your home and workplace to increase the likelihood of surviving an earthquake.
For more information on the event and how you can register to take part, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.