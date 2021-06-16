NEW YORK (AP) — Two studies have found that the nation’s housing availability and affordability crisis is expected to worsen significantly following the pandemic. The reports come as the Census Bureau’s biweekly Household Pulse Survey found more than 4 million people are at risk of eviction or foreclosure in the next two months. The studies found the housing crisis is likely widening the housing gap between Black, Latino and white households, as well as putting homeownership out of the reach of poorer Americans. Both reports, one by Harvard University and another by the National Association of Realtors, call for government action through traditional measures like down payment assistance.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.