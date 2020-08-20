GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County is still accepting applications from businesses, non-profits, and public health outlets that are in need of CARES Act grant money.
$70 million was set aside to businesses who qualify.
Small businesses and non-profits with 1-50 employees located in Greenville County that have been in operation since September 1, 201 can qualify for the grants.
Greenville County said the one-time grants can be used to offset expenses associated with reopening or relaunching a small business with social distancing and other safety precautions as a result of being directly affected by COVID-19. Qualifying expenses include equipment, supplies, processes, building/equipment modifications, and rent and utilities for leased space that had to close during the pandemic.
$5 million in additional grant money is also available to minority small businesses. To qualify for this grant, businesses must be at least 51 percent owned by one or more individuals who are both socially and economically disadvantaged, with 1-50 employees located in Greenville County that have been in operation since September 1, 2019.
As of Thursday, the county said more than $2.6 million had been distributed to more than 400 businesses and 250 more applicants were being processed.
Click here to apply for one of these grants.
Greenville County received $90 million in total CARES Act funding directly from the federal government.
