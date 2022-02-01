GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day and there are more than 615,000 new properties that have been reported to the States' Unclaimed Property Program, according to State Treasurer Curtis Loftis.
Loftis said each fall companies that are holding unclaimed property for South Carolinians must remit these funds to the state's Unclaimed Property Program. Staff then beings to file these reports and add the properties to its database so the public can begin the process of searching and claiming these funds.
We're told there is currently more than $750 million dollars in unclaimed property located across the state.
Examples of unclaimed property include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, unclaimed insurance proceeds and forgotten utility deposits, according to Loftis. The State Treasurer’s Office acts as custodian of these funds until the rightful owners come forth and make a claim. Since 2011, more than $260 million has been returned to South Carolinians.
Find out if you any unclaimed property here.
MORE NEWS: DHEC encourages Test to Stay program to keep more students in school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.