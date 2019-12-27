GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The minimum wage for Bon Secours St. Francis Health System employees is going up to $15 per hour by 2022, according to a news release.
Bon Secours Mercy Health unveiled its new compensation model on Monday.
The raise will affect more than 8,100 workers, or 14 percent of the health system’s 60,000 employees. Any union workers are not included in this change, since their pay rates are negotiated by their collective bargaining agreements.
“At Bon Secours Mercy Health, our associates answer an important calling as they deliver compassionate care to our patients and communities,” said Joe Gage, chief human resources officer Bon Secours Mercy Health in a news release. “We are proud to provide our associates a dignified livelihood, which includes a competitive living wage, affordable access to health care, and other programs that support their well-being, in body, mind and spirit.”
The health system said it also offers workers “comprehensive and affordable medical coverage; generous paid time off; a well-being program for body, mind and spirit; LifeMatters work/life services for life’s challenges; and comprehensive savings and retirement programs.”
