WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats' hopes of including a minimum wage increase in their huge COVID-19 relief bill seem all but dead. That's become clear as Senate leaders prepare to bring their own version of the House-passed aid package to the chamber's floor as early as Wednesday.
Aides say top Democrats have abandoned a potential amendment threatening tax increases on big companies that don't boost workers' pay to certain levels.
Last week the Senate parliamentarian said the chamber's rules forbade inclusion of a straight-out minimum wage increase in the relief measure.
For now, Democrats seem to have exhausted their most realistic options for quickly salvaging the pay hike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.