RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - A fugitive from Minnesota living in Rutherford County has been sentenced for transportation of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
Court records say John Wayne Drysdale, 69, of Minneapolis, Minnesota had been convicted of of possession and receipt of child pornography in M.N. and was on supervised release after serving his federal sentence.
While on supervised release, Drysdale took off his electronic monitoring device and traveled to North Carolina, according to court records. The Asheville United States Marshals Service and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Drysdale at a residence in Forest City and Drysdale was taken into custody.
When Drysdale was arrested, U.S. Attorney's Office found he had images containing child pornography, URL links to websites hosting child pornography, and websites known to serve as chat forums for pedophiles and recovered evidence that Drysdale had begun to access the dark web.
We're told on August 30, 2021, Drysdale pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography. On Feb. 4, he He is currently in federal prison and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.
